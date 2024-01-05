Hyderabad: Rajendranagar PS awarded ‘Best Police Station’ in country

Hyderabad: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday, January 5, awarded the Rajendra Nagar police station in Telangana the ‘Best Police Station’ in the country in terms of performance.

Station House Officer (SHO) B Nagendra Babu received the trophy from Union home minister Amit Shah at the meeting of DGPs of all states held in Jaipur.

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the Rajendranagar SHO on the achievement.

“Hearty congratulations to Sri B.Nagendra Babu garu, SHO Rajendranagar for winning the First position as the best performing PS in the country for 2023 announced by MHA today and receiving the trophy in DGPs conference from Hon’ble Home Minister,” Revanth said in a post on X.

