Hyderabad: Ram Charan, Upasana to welcome their baby on THIS date

Hyderabad: Fans of Tollywood Mega power star Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana, we have a piece of exciting news. According to Telugu Bulletin, Upasana’s due date is expected to be between from June 16th to 22nd of June it may happen. Bringing Ram Charan and Upasana one step closer to experiencing the joys of parenthood.

As previously stated by the couple, the delivery will take place at Apollo Hospital in India. This news has heightened mega fans excitement as they await the arrival of the newest member of the family.

Celebrations are on the horizon, with less than a week until the proposed delivery date, and the countdown is on now.

The couple tied the knot on June 14, 2012. After being married for almost a decade now, Charan and Upasana announced the news of expecting their first child together on December 12, 2022.

Stay tuned for more information as we await the happy news of Ram Charan and Upasana’s baby’s birth.

The celebrations are about to begin, and the couple’s journey into parenthood will soon begin, filling their lives with immeasurable love and happiness.