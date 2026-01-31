Hyderabad: Ramzan shopping rush picks up at Hafez Babanagar Market

Hyderabad: With just a fortnight remaining for the advent of the Ramzan month, followed by the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, the Hafez Babanagar market near Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad is buzzing with shoppers and traders setting up stalls.

Around 100 shops selling designer clothes, bangles, handbags, purses, cosmetics, men’s and children’s dresses, crockery and home furnishings have stocked up merchandise for the Ramzan festive month when people drop in for Eid shopping.

“Shopkeepers start stocking the merchandise two months before Ramzan. Festival shopping starts a month long before and continues till the last day of the month,” said Mohd Junaid, a trader.

The market is drawing huge crowds, especially after shop owners hired social media influencers to create reels and promote the businesses. “Compared to last year, the market is getting good patronage. During the marriage season, the flow of customers has been encouraging,” said an owner of a women’s designer store.

Shopping stalls at Hafez Babanagar Market in Hyderabad

Close to 100 shops line up from the Omer Hotel area to Babanagar C Block near Bismillah Hotel, selling merchandise sourced from different parts of the country as well as locally made products.

The market is a favourite among residents of Hafiz Babanagar A to D block, Royal Colony, Chandrayangutta, Narqi Phoolbagh, Moin Bagh, Rakshapuram, Gulshan Iqbal Colony, Tadlakunta, Ghazimillat Colony, Kandikalgate, Barkas, Errakunta, Santoshnagar, and surrounding areas.

Ladies’ apparels are purchased in bulk from Surat, Delhi, Mumbai, and other Indian cities. Party wear and regular clothes are sold for a price between Rs. 400 and Rs. 4,000.

There is a street with around 30 bangle shops lined up in the market. People refer to it as ‘Mini Laad Bazaar’.