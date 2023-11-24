Hyderabad: Ranbir’s Animal ticket price at AAA Cinemas is Rs…

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal movie has created a hype and tickets for the film are selling like hotcakes across India. The movie is set to hit the theaters on 1st of December and Hyderabadi cinephiles are booking the tickets to watch the movie at their favourite screens.

There are various theaters in the city but booking for the film has been opened for the eight theaters only yet. Those who love to enjoy the movie at AAA cinemas at Ameerpet to add the excitement to the experience of watching Ranbir’s rage in theaters can book their ticket as early as possible as limited seats are available there.

Animal Tickets At AAA Cinemas

The price for the Platinum tickets here is INR 350 while Gold and Loungers tickets are being sold at the price of INR 295. Most of the shows have been sold out and others are filling at a fast pace.

AAA Cinemas got a grand launch by Allu Arjun himself on June 15 this year. The AAA Cinemas theatre in Ameerpet not only provides a first-rate viewing experience for filmgoers but also shows Allu Arjun’s dedication to the growth and development of the Telugu film industry.

Animal movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol among others. The trailer of the movie was released on Thursday, 23rd of November 2023.