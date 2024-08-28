Hyderabad ranks as India’s 3rd highest-paying city for tech jobs

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has surpassed major cities like Delhi and Mumbai in terms of tech salaries and emerged as the third highest-paying city in India for top tech jobs, according to a recent report titled ‘Digital Skills & Salary Primer for FY 2025’ by TeamLease Digital.

The report provides valuable insights into talent demand, skill preferences, and salary trends within India’s rapidly evolving tech sector. High-demand roles in Hyderabad, such as Product Management, Data Science, and Data Engineering, offer competitive salaries with significant year-on-year growth. For instance, Product Managers in Hyderabad are earning an average of Rs. 21.1 LPA (Lakhs Per Annum), while Data Scientists earn around Rs. 16.1 LPA.

The report highlights that India’s tech market, valued at $254 billion in FY 2024, is experiencing substantial growth, fueled by significant investments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and blockchain technologies. However, despite this growth, the sector faces a critical skills gap, with only 2.5% of engineers proficient in AI. To address this gap, 86% of companies are focusing on re-skilling their IT workforce.

Looking ahead, TeamLease Digital projects that India’s tech industry will expand to $350 billion by 2025, driven by Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and cloud technology investments. Hyderabad, with its robust infrastructure and a pool of highly skilled talent, is positioned as a key contributor to this growth, solidifying its status as a top destination for tech professionals in India.