Hyderabad Rapido driver returns gold, Rs 10K cash left in his auto

Hyderabad: A Rapido driver demonstrated high integrity and sense of responsibility by returning a handbag containing 12 tolas of gold (approximately 116 grams) and Rs 10,000 cash that a passenger had left behind in his auto.

Rubiya, a resident of Tolichowki, had boarded a Rapido auto-rickshaw near Ice Magic on the Tolichowki main road and disembarked near Al-Saba Hotel.

During her commute, she accidentally left her handbag inside the vehicle. Upon realising that the bag was missing, she became deeply distressed.

Noticing her plight, a cab driver named Jaffer Khan intervened and brought her to the Tolichowki Police Station for assistance.

Police swiftly contacted the Rapido driver and informed him of the missing property. The bag was handed back to Rubiya within 30 minutes.