Hyderabad: Rapido rider demands Rs 30K for not erasing data from laptop

Hyderabad: Police have filed a case against a Rapido rider for allegedly trying extort a customer who had booked a ride for his laptop to be delivered at his office in Financial district from his house in Khairatabad.

According to complainant Ashwin Kumar, 41, who works at a private company, the Rapido rider, identified as Srimanth asked for an exorbitant sum of Rs 30,000 to ensure safe delivery of the laptop. As per the complainant, Srimanth threatened to delete the data from the laptop if he was not paid the amount.

Police have now filed a case against the accused under sections 385,406,420 r/w 511 of the IPC. “Ashwin Kumar booked a Rapido ride on Tuesday morning to transport his laptop from his house in Chintal Basti, Khairatabad to his office at ICICI Towers, Financial District. The rider, Srimanth, arrived to collect the laptop. After a few minutes, the accused called Ashwin and demanded Rs 30,000. He also threatened to erase the data and destroy the laptop,” police said.

Despite trying to negotiate with the rider on WhatsApp, Ashwin could not convince him to deliver the laptop. Subsequently, Ashwin approached police and a case was file. The case is under investigation, police said.