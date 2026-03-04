Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda host star-studded reception at Taj Krishna

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand wedding reception at Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. The celebration quickly became one of the biggest showbiz events, with several celebrities from Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema arriving to bless the newlyweds.

#WATCH | Telangana | Newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, along with their families, at their wedding reception in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/KgySHhz4un — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2026

The couple was seen entering the venue hand in hand, greeting photographers and fans with folded hands. The reception was kept invite-only due to security arrangements.

Virosh Keep It Traditional With South Indian Style

Rashmika and Vijay chose traditional South Indian outfits for the evening and impressed everyone with their classic look. Rashmika wore a rich red Mysore silk saree, styled with a red floral wreath around her braid. She paired it with heavy gold jewellery from Shree Jewellers, including layered necklaces, statement earrings, bangles, and a waist belt.

Vijay looked elegant in an ivory veshti and shirt set. His jewellery was simple yet striking, featuring two heavy white gold chains that balanced Rashmika’s ornate styling.

Celebrities Arrive In Style

Many stars graced the reception and made stylish appearances. Nagarjuna Akkineni attended with wife Amala and son Naga Chaitanya. They came to wish the couple a happy married life.

Allu Arjun turned heads in a floral jacket with pastel traditional wear and greeted fans with a smile. Ravi Teja kept it simple in black pants and a grey shirt, met the newlyweds, and exited quickly.

Rana Daggubati arrived with wife Miheeka Bajaj. He wore a navy jodhpuri, while Miheeka complemented him in a designer lehenga. Namrata Shirodkar attended with daughter Sitara. Namrata wore a traditional outfit with detailed embroidery, and Sitara looked lovely in a pink lehenga.

Ram Charan attended with wife Upasana Kamineni. He wore an all-black outfit, while Upasana looked graceful in a red ensemble. Several other guests were also spotted, including Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Nani, Radhika Sarathkumar, and more, along with a strong Bollywood presence including Kriti Sanon and Karan Johar.

#WATCH | Hyderabad | Film director Karan Johar and actor Kriti Sanon arrive to attend the wedding reception of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. pic.twitter.com/CfjtoO5OlD — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2026

The couple’s sangeet took place on February 24, followed by their wedding on February 26 in Udaipur, in a private ceremony with close family and friends. Rashmika and Vijay first worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and they kept their relationship mostly private. They are expected to reunite on screen next in the period drama Ranabaali, set for a worldwide release on September 11.