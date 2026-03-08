Hyderabad: Ready to build homes in Old City of for Musi evictees, says CM

Hyderabad: The state government is preparing constructive plans to build houses for the displaced poor under the Musi Rejuvenation Project in the Old City of Hyderabad, said Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday, March 8. He also appealed to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to support the government in the Musi project and the ongoing Metro Rail works as well.

Speaking during inauguration of the restored Bum Rukn-Ud-Dowla lake in the Old City of Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy said there is no shortage of funds for the Metro rail for the new line being build there. He stated that land acquisition for road development network and of the Metro Rail.

He also said that a “lake economy” is being created in Hyderabad for employments opportunities in the Old City. The Telangana CM also stated that this will help with more employment opportunities in Hyderabad, and that the state government is working with dedication to restore the encroached ponds, canals and parks.

“We have dealt strictly and restored the famous Bathukamma Kunta lake where women and children enjoy natural beauty,” he said, according to a press release from his office. Highlighting the importance of the Musi Rejuvenation Project, the CM said that the government is on course to develop Hyderabad and compete with the world.

“Stalls will be opened by the self help groups. A facility of milk and fruit market would also be developed which will create employment for the old city youth also. The government has already permitted open business centres till 1 am in Hyderabad. The CM emphasized that lake policing should be established to protect women during their visit,” added the release.

Revanth Reddy also warned that Hyderabad will lose its glory if the encroached lakes, ponds and parks are not restored. “Hyderabad was number 1 in the country in the past and now the city was filled with garbage,” he added.