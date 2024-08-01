Hyderabad: Realtor on the run after sexually assaulting woman held

Hyderabad: A realtor who was on the run after sexually assaulting a software employee at a bar and restaurant at Vanasthalipuram has been arrested by the police.

Munagula Shivaji Reddy of Hayathnagar was taken into custody after his involvement in the case.The prime accused Gowtham Reddy was already arrested on Wednesday, July 31, and was remanded.

The software employee got a job and invited her friend Gautham to a bar and restaurant. The two of them after the party went to a room in the hotel where Gautham and Shivaji Reddy sexually assaulted.

The incident took place on Monday, July 29. The police booked a case after the victim approached the police.

