Hyderabad: Realtor shot, stabbed to death in Kapra Saket Colony

A brutal murder took place in Kapra Saket Colony under Jawahar Nagar police station limits in Medchal district early on Monday.

The police said that realtor Venkat Ramana, 54, was attacked by assailants who opened fire with a gun and attacked with knives.

The police have identified him as Venkata Ratnam, a resident of Saket Colony.

The police said that old enmity could have been the reason for the murder.

According to information from locals, the police who reached the spot have registered a case and are investigating.