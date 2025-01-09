Hyderabad realtors start removing encroachments after HYDRAA’s intervention

Hyderabad: Real estate companies in Hyderabad occupying lakes and Musi riverbed have started removing surrounding debris dumped in and around the waterbody after the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath held an inspection in the Narsinghi area on Thursday, January 9.

The HYDRAA commissioner paid a visit after a complaint was lodged against Rajapushpa Properties alleging debris was being dumped 40 feet into the Musi riverbed, reaching a height of 30 feet.

Similarly, another realtor, Aditya Construction Company, against whom a complaint was lodged has assured HYDRAA officials all debris will be cleared within 7-10 days.

The HYDRAA commissioner also inspected the Neknampur Lake where another realtor, Pooja Crafted Homes, dumped earth and debris inside the lake and also built sheds there. On his orders, the sheds and debris were removed.

He also reviewed Gollavari Kunta in Shamshabad municipality, where layouts were developed within the lake’s full-tank level (FTL) and buffer zone. He directed revenue and irrigation officials to promptly provide comprehensive details about the lake and the encroachments.

