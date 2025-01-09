Hyderabad: HYDRAA receives 83 complaints via Prajavani

Hyderabad: HYDRAA (Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency) received 83 complaints on its first day of operation through the Prajavani platform on December 6.

These complaints primarily focused on illegal constructions and encroachments on local lakes and parks, reflecting ongoing concerns among residents regarding environmental and infrastructural issues.

In response to these grievances, commissioner AV Ranganath took immediate action by conducting field visits to several affected areas, including Turkayanjal and other lakes.

During these inspections, he engaged with local residents to address their concerns directly. Many residents reported that the installation of gates on roads within gated communities was causing traffic disruptions.

Ranganath responded by ordering the removal of these gates to improve accessibility.

HYDRAA chief addresses flooding concerns

Additionally, Ranganath addressed serious flooding concerns raised by residents of Adityanagar in Turkayanjal. They reported that blocked drainage systems and rising water levels were inundating their homes and agricultural lands.

In light of these complaints, Ranganath inspected the Turkayanjal Lake alongside officials from the Revenue and Irrigation departments.

He assured residents that a thorough assessment would be conducted to determine the actual Full Tank Level (FTL) of the lake within two to three months.

Ranganath emphasized that complaints had also been logged regarding other lakes such as Ameenpur and Nallagandla.

He reassured residents that there was no cause for alarm and that scientific methods would be utilized to ascertain the true extent of these water bodies.