Hyderabad: Received death threat from Pakistan, claims Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Controversial MLA T Raja Singh of Goshamahal who is suspended from BJP on Tuesday lodged a complaint with DGP Anjani Kumar alleging that he had received a death threat.

In a video released to media the MLA said he got a call from an unknown number starting with +92 believed to be from Pakistan.

“The callers told me the entire details of my family members, their daily routine, and other minute details. The callers also threatened to plant a bomb that could be triggered by a mobile phone,” he said.

It is very unfortunate that a sitting MLA receives a threat call from Pakistan but @hydcitypolice doesn't act or book even a FIR



If I tweet Jai Sri Ram or raise my voice in support of our Hindu brother's police act immediately & book cases@CPHydCity what is stopping you to act pic.twitter.com/gKMIRyEoht — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) March 20, 2023

The MLA also said his request for a weapon license for self-protection was also turned down by the police on the ground that there were criminal cases registered against him.

The BJP MLA had registered complaints about receiving threatening calls from the police in the past too.

The State government provided 2+2 security round the clock and a Bullet Resistant vehicle to him.