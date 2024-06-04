Hyderabad receives short spell of rainfall, more showers predicted

Hyderabad: Once again, rain brought a refreshing break from summer heat as different parts of Hyderabad received showers on Tuesday, June 4.

Indian Metrological department said that Hyderabad city and neighborhood can experience “generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain or thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds towards evening/ night”

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Tuesday, June 4, were at 35.8 degree Celsius and 26.4 degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, a popular local weather-update on X, Telangana weatherman, posted: “Today, night rains are expected in West TG districts. Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Narayanpet, Medak, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal. There are high chances that it rains late evening or midnight. Other parts are predicted to experience rain in isolated area.”

It also noted that, “Hyderabad can experience one spell of scattered rain this late evening or midnight”

In a tweet featuring weather radar map they reported, “Scattered thunderstorms rains going in west zone of Hyderabad City places for next 30min with gusty winds “

Now scattered thunderstorms rains going in west zone of Hyderabad City places for next 30min with gusty winds also ⛈️⛈️ pic.twitter.com/M2dLM4Fzy2 — Telangana state Weatherman (@tharun25_t) June 4, 2024

GHMC has issued a helpline number for rain-related occurrences and requests assistance, Citizens can contact the unit via their official social media accounts or by phone at the hotline numbers 91 90001 13667 or 040-29555500.

