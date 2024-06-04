Modi calmed Sun god to cool down weather: says BJP MP Ravi Kishan

Published: 4th June 2024 3:16 pm IST
Gorakhpur: BJP leader Ravi Kishan show his inked finger after casting his vote at a polling booth during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Gorakhpur, Saturday, June 1, 2024. (PTI Photo)

BJP Gorakhpur Lok Sabha candidate Ravi Kishan made a sensational remark on being asked about his experience of contesting from Gorakhpur, a seat earlier held by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“This is such a historic day. Modiji, meditating down South at the ashram has calmed the Sun God. Just look at the sky, it is so hot but there is a breeze,” he said.

“The calming of Sun God is actually a big indication that Ram Rajya will be established soon,” he alleged.

Exuding confidence that Narendra Modi will become prime minister for the third time and India is on a golden path, he alleged, “This is a historic voting.”

