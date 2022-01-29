Hyderabad recorded the coldest day of winter, min temp may drop below 10°C

Hyderabad: On Friday, Hyderabad witnessed its coldest day of the winter season, with temperatures dropping to 13.4 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature is anticipated to drop even further in the following two to three days.

Cause of cold wave condition in Telangana

Several regions of Telangana are experiencing bone-chilling temperatures. Telangana is experiencing extreme cold because of a western disturbance heading east.

EXTREME COLD WAVE WARNING ⚠️



In next 2 days, temp will drop severely in entire #Telangana. Mainly North, Central TS districts will witness record breaking chillness in next 2days. Please take care 🙏



Even #Hyderabad and South, East TS will witness massive COLDWAVE ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/pO2nyozwnZ — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) January 28, 2022

Minimum temperature may drop down by 4°C in Telangana

According to the Indian Metrological Department (IMD), minimum temperatures in various parts of the state are expected to plummet by 4 degrees Celsius. During the early hours, mist/haze is quite likely to persist, and surface winds are expected to be north easterly at 6 to 8 kilometres per hour.

Most frigid regions in Telangana

The lowest minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Arli, Adilabad, while the maximum temperature of 33.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Wyra, Khammam, over the last 24 hours.

A low temperature of 11.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bandlaguda and a maximum temperature of 30.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Miyapur in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. The city’s daytime temperatures have also dropped by two to three degrees.

Minimum temperature may drop down to 10°C in Hyderabad

Minimum temperatures in Hyderabad are forecast to drop below 10 degrees Celsius over the weekend. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the cold wave would continue to affect numerous areas for the next three days.

Lowest temperatures in Hyderabad

The lowest temperature in Hyderabad city was recorded in Hayathnagar at 11.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Rajendranagar at 11.8 degrees Celsius, Secunderabad at 12.4 degrees Celsius, Qutubullapur at 13.7 degrees Celsius, and Kukatpally at 13.9 degree Celsius

Lowest temperatures in Telangana

The lowest temperature in Telangana state was recorded in Adilabad at 5.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Kumram Bheem Asifabad at 6.1 degrees Celsius, Mancherial at 7.9 degrees Celsius, Sanagareddy at 8.2 degree Celsius, and Medchal-Malkajgiri at 8.6 degree Celsius.