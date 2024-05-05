Hyderabad records 53.7% surge in electricity demand on May 3

Hyderabad: The managing director of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), Musharraf Ali Faruqui, reported a staggering surge in electricity consumption within GHMC. The highest consumption of 89.71 million units was recorded on Friday, May 3, marking a significant increase of 53.77% as compared to May 3, 2023.

Faruqui further highlighted April 30 recorded the highest demand of 4,214 MW under the limits of the GHMC and the possibility of a further surge in demand for electricity throughout the summer season.

This surge in electricity consumption is not an isolated incident; data indicate a consistent upward trajectory. In March 2024, consumption of 79.48 million units was recorded in GHMC limits, marking a significant increase from the 67.97 million units that were noted in March 2023.

The average consumption in March 2024 stood at 70.96 units, representing a substantial 22.7% surge compared to the previous year.

To ensure the seamless distribution of power, a review meeting was conducted with key officials, including the chief general manager, superintending engineers, and divisional engineers.

According to the reports, TSSPDCL has taken the necessary steps to address the surging demand. They assigned one engineer per 11 KV on a rotational basis and deployed additional personnel for operational duties. Approximately 300 engineers have been tasked with operational responsibilities across various offices.

Furthermore, to secure the electricity distribution network, TSSPDCL has installed 4,353 additional distribution transformers and made available another 250 transformers at field-level offices.