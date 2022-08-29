Hyderabad records highest communal cases in 2021

Hyderabad: Among 19 metropolitan cities, Hyderabad recorded the highest number of cases booked under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in 2021.

As per a report by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), out of 121 cases recorded by the metropolitan cities, Hyderabad recorded 28 cases in 2021.

However, the city saw a drop in the number of cases when compared to 2020. The dip was 44 percent.

Though the city reported the highest number of communal cases, it saw the least number of riots when compared to other metropolitan cities.

In the entire Telangana, the number of rioting cases recorded in 2021 was 562. Most of them were related to land disputes, political, communal, money disputes, etc.

Hyderabad emerge as major center of cybercrimes

Hyderabad, a key global hub of information technology, has also emerged as one of the major centres of cybercrimes with about 10 percent of the cyber frauds nationally occurring here.

According to police, most of the scams include unified payment interface (UPI) schemes, in which the fraudsters urge victims to scan QR codes in order to get payment and then trick them into sending money.

Hyderabad Police alone booked 5,646 cases of cybercrimes, compared to 1,379 cases recorded in 2020.

Every fifth First Information Report (FIR) in Hyderabad pertains to cybercrime, revealed Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand.

The city registers about 100 FIRs every day and about 20 percent of them are about cyber crimes like social media frauds, financial frauds, hacking and sexual harassment.

The number of cybercrimes increased during the COVID-19 pandemic as many senior citizens were avoiding going out and were instead making payments from their homes using internet portals and e-wallets.