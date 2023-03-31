Hyderabad records hottest day of year so far as temperature jumps

Hyderabad: Hyderabad recorded the hottest day of the year so far on Thursday as the maximum temperature soared high. Several other parts of Telangana also witnessed record temperatures yesterday, as per the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) report. The situation is expected to continue for the next few days.

According to the TSDPS report, the temperature in Hyderabad’s Tirumalagiri reached 39.6 degrees Celsius, and Saidabad recorded more than 39 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in the entire Telangana was recorded in Kamareddy’s Bhiknoor. The Mandal’s temperature reached 43.8 degrees Celsius. After Kamareddy, Nirmal recorded the second-highest temperature of 42.7 degrees Celsius.

Temperature in Hyderabad to reach 40 degrees Celsius soon

The weather department has issued a forecast that predicts the maximum temperature in the state will be in the range of 37-41 degrees Celsius till April 2. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers may be witnessed at isolated places.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature is expected to be in the range of 35-38 degrees Celsius till April 2, but no rainfall is expected in the next three days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has also forecasted that the temperature in the city is likely to be high till April 3. As per the weather department, the temperature in the city is likely to reach 40 degrees Celsius soon.

IMD Hyderabad issued yellow alert for Telangana

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for many districts of Telangana, but no warning has been issued for Hyderabad.

In view of the forecast made by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and plan accordingly.

With the summer heat on the rise during the Ramzan, it is essential to drink enough water during sehri. As per various studies, a minimum of 60 ounces or nearly 2 liters of water can help a person keep hydrated for an entire day during the fast.

Apart from it, wearing loose, light-colored cotton clothing can also help in coping with the heat.