Hyderabad: Recovery agent hurt as defaulter sets dog on him over Rs 2L bill

Hyderabad: A recovery agent was injured in Madhuranagar after a defaulter set a dog on him. The agent approached the man seeking payment of a Rs 2 lakh bill on his credit card.

The incident occurred when Koduri Satyanarayana, an RBL Bank employee, attempted to collect dues from the customer, leading to a confrontation that turned violent. According to Madhuranagar police, Narayana visited the residence of the customer, Nandivardhan Rao Baddepareddy.

When Satynarayana arrived at Rao’s residence, the latter’s relatives said he was not at home. However, the agent said that he had spoken to Rao before coming to the house. As Satyanarayana was exiting the premises, Rao allegedly confronted him.

Rao reportedly questioned Satyanarayana’s identity and, upon learning he was a bank representative, verbally abused him, slapped him on both cheeks, and smashed his mobile phone on the ground. The situation escalated further when Rao allegedly pushed his pet dog toward Satyanarayana, resulting in the dog biting him on the left leg.

The injured agent left the house and sought medical attention at a nearby hospital. He later informed his manager, K Harish, who, along with staff members Prakash, Javeed, and Praveen, accompanied him to the Madhura Nagar police station to file a complaint.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under sections 115(2), 126(1), 324(2), and 291 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). An investigation has been initiated.