Hyderabad: The sleuths of Film Nagar police station detained two individuals for stealing and consuming chocolates from a D-Mart store on Thursday, January 25.

Earlier, the accused, Hunuman Naik, 22, a resident of Devarakonda, had made a reel with the caption, “Do you know how to eat free chocolates in D-Mart?” with his accomplice.

When the video surfaced on Instagram, D-Mart officials filed a complaint. Subsequently, Hanuman and his accomplice were taken into custody by the Film Nagar police.