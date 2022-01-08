Hyderabad: Regional Ring Road land acquisition hits hurdles

Hyderabad: The proposed 339 km long Regional Ring Road project beyond the Outer Ring Road of Hyderabad is likely to take some more time even though the central government has approved the northern corridor. The acquisition of land for the project has become difficult as the political leaders are trying to save the village lands which were notified under land acquisition.

The villagers in the constituencies of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Harish Rao, and other TRS leaders in Gajwel, Siddipet Bhongir, Narsapur appealed to them to change the corridor route to save their valuable lands.

The northern corridor of 158.46 km which connects Sangareddy, Narsapur, Toopran, Gajwel, Jagdevpur, Bhongir, Yadadri and Chouttuppal has already been approved by the Ministry after two surveys and assigned to the State government for land acquisition. Lands will be acquired in four districts Sangareddy Medak Siddipet and Yadadri and 4000 acres of land will be acquired in Bhongir. About 80 villages are likely to be affected due to the land acquisition process.

The approval of the Southern Corridor shall take more time as the Centre is said to have ordered a fresh survey on the volume of traffic on its southern corridor over 181 kms.

The re-survey was ordered after the Ministry of Transport and Highways expressed doubts about the feasibility of the project as the southern corridor did not have a traffic volume of more than 5,000 to 6,000 vehicles an hour.

The prestigious four-lane expressway project estimated to cost Rs 7,512 cr was divided into two parts i.e. northern and southern corridors.