Hyderabad: Rehan Masqati, son of businessman and Congress leader Ali Masqati, was arrested by the Bandlaguda police on Friday, October 3, in relation to a road accident which resulted in the death of a 63-year-old man. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Hasnath.

Another person, a 55-year-old man, was also injured in the accident. The arrest comes after a case was registered earlier in the day under sections 106 (1) and 125 (a) for causing death by negligence and endangering life or personal safety. The car involved in the accident has also been seized by the police.

According to the FIR accessed by Siasat.com, the accident occurred on September 30, while the victims, identified as Abdul Hasnath, 63 and Sajeed, 55, were passing from Alhamdulilah Hotel, near Al Jubail Colony, before Falaknuma Fly-over the bridge.

At this time, a Fortuner car hit the victim’s two-wheeler from behind, causing both the victims to fall down. Abdul Hasnath is said to have sustained injuries on his head, left knee and abdomen while Sajeed sustained injuries to his left leg.

The FIR also mentions that the car’s driver and the passersby shifted the injured men to Asra hospital. However, Abdul Hasnath passed away while undergoing treatment, while Sajeed has been shifted to Bhagwandevi Hospital at Gulzarhouse.

A relative of the deceased, while speaking to local media, stated that the accused’s family sent an amount of Rs 70-80 thousand to cover the hospital bills, however they have demanded that Rehan Masqati come and meet them personally.