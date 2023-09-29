Hyderabad: Reliance Retail under GHMC lens; samples lifted

Hyderabad: A branch of Reliance Retail in Hyderabad came under the scrutiny of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).
The inspection at the Reliance Retail branch located in Patancheru was carried out by Bhanu Teja Goud, the Food Safety Officer (FSO) of GHMC. Subsequently, samples were collected from the branch for analysis.
In recent days, GHMC has conducted inspections at various outlets in Hyderabad, including Vijaya Milk Parlour, Karachi Bakery, Reliance Retail, and others.
At a branch of Karachi Bakery situated on Banjara Hills Road No. 1, B Srivenaka, FSO of the Khairathabad Circle of GHMC, conducted an inspection in response to a complaint.
During the inspection, suspected samples were collected for analysis, and later, the inspection report was submitted for further action.