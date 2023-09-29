Hyderabad: Reliance Retail under GHMC lens; samples lifted

Hyderabad: A branch of Reliance Retail in Hyderabad came under the scrutiny of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The inspection at the Reliance Retail branch located in Patancheru was carried out by Bhanu Teja Goud, the Food Safety Officer (FSO) of GHMC. Subsequently, samples were collected from the branch for analysis.

Sri Bhanu Teja Goud, FSO, Circle Patancheru of @GHMCOnline conducted inspection in Reliance Retail Limited, Patancheru and lifted samples for analysis.. @CommissionrGHMC pic.twitter.com/nubwO62tJd — Assistant Food Controller GHMC (@AFCGHMC) September 29, 2023

In recent days, GHMC has conducted inspections at various outlets in Hyderabad, including Vijaya Milk Parlour, Karachi Bakery, Reliance Retail, and others.

Also Read Hyderabad: Karachi Bakery under GHMC scrutiny following complaint

At a branch of Karachi Bakery situated on Banjara Hills Road No. 1, B Srivenaka, FSO of the Khairathabad Circle of GHMC, conducted an inspection in response to a complaint.

During the inspection, suspected samples were collected for analysis, and later, the inspection report was submitted for further action.