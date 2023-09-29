Hyderabad: Reliance Retail under GHMC lens; samples lifted

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th September 2023 2:38 pm IST
Reliance Retail in Hyderabad under GHMC lens
Reliance Retail [Image: Twitter]

Hyderabad: A branch of Reliance Retail in Hyderabad came under the scrutiny of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The inspection at the Reliance Retail branch located in Patancheru was carried out by Bhanu Teja Goud, the Food Safety Officer (FSO) of GHMC. Subsequently, samples were collected from the branch for analysis.

In recent days, GHMC has conducted inspections at various outlets in Hyderabad, including Vijaya Milk Parlour, Karachi Bakery, Reliance Retail, and others.

At a branch of Karachi Bakery situated on Banjara Hills Road No. 1, B Srivenaka, FSO of the Khairathabad Circle of GHMC, conducted an inspection in response to a complaint.

During the inspection, suspected samples were collected for analysis, and later, the inspection report was submitted for further action.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011. He covers stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology.
