Hyderabad: Remain open to new ideas, Rajnath Singh tells Air Force cadets

Medchal-Malkajgiri: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday attended the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) for the 212th Officers’ Course held at the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal, and urged graduating trainees not to lose their openness to new thinking and new ideas.

The Combined Graduation Parade was organised to mark the successful completion of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force.

On the occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) and conferred the prestigious ‘President’s Commission’ to the graduating trainees at the Combined Graduation Parade.

Rajnath Singh further advised the graduating trainees to remain open to new ideas.

“It is likely possible that you won’t be able to hear many of my talks with utmost concentration here but I would definitely like to tell you one thing is that don’t lose your openness to new thinking and new ideas and your idealism under any circumstances,” Defence Minister said while addressing the graduating trainees on the occasion.

“Today you are transitioning into an officer from a cadet. There is a huge difference between a cadet and an officer. Earlier you used to get evaluated after getting lessons from your instructors and trainers but now as officers, you will be evaluated first and then you will learn lessons from it,” he added.

Urging graduating trainees to remember the moments of the passing out parade held today, Rajnath Singh said, “Today you are so energetic, excited, happy, full of new thinking and idealism. If you remember this happiness and energy even for 1 minute before your daily work, then this idealism, a cadet’s energy in you, and innovation will always remain within you. I am sure you will remember this.”

He also conferred ‘Sword of Honour’ to a graduating trainee.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also witnessed the aerial display conducted by the Indian Air Force.