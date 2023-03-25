Hyderabad: Renovation of Mir Alam Mandi postponed amidst Ramzan

Hyderabad: The development works of Mir Alam Mandi have been postponed for one more month and will again be started in the last week of April. These development works, to be carried out under the supervision of the State Municipal Administration Ministry, were to start last week and the officials had reached the mandi for temporary evacuation measures of traders doing business, but the traders wanted a month’s time in view of the month of Ramzan, on which the officials reviewed their request.

It has now been decided that the development works of Mir Alam Mandi will start in the last week of April and a formal notice will be issued to all traders in the second week. These works approved by the state government have been taken up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) under the supervision of Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority and special officials are being hired to carry out renovation and development works keeping in view the historical importance of Mir Alam Mandi.

It is said that on the request of traders of the mandi, the officials have decided after consulting the concerned elected public representatives that these works should be started only after the conclusion of Ramzan.

According to sources, it will be difficult to carry out commercial activities in the market for six months during the development works of Mir Alam Mandi, so the traders are worried. It has been decided to facilitate business in the holy month.

According to sources, officials of the Ministry of Municipal Administration have been directed to submit a detailed report regarding all the projects approved in the old city so that details of the work of Mandi Mir Alam as well as other projects can be obtained.