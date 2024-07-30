Hyderabad requires min 6k buses, has only 2850: Akbaruddin Owaisi

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th July 2024 7:52 pm IST
AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi strongly condemns the State government's plan to implement a pilot project in the old city by engaging the Adani Group to collect electricity bill dues from the households.
File picture

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Monday said that the Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) currently operates 2850 buses in Hyderabad while 6000 buses are required to transport an average of 9-11 lakh commuters daily via public buses. On an average 10 lakh people use buses as their mode of transport, he added. 

The AIMIM Chandrayangutta MLA also said that Bangalore has more than 6000 buses while Chennai operates more than 5000 buses a day, and stressed on the need to increase the fleet of state buses in Hyderabad.

Also Read
TGSRTC orders 1000 e-buses, CM to inaugurate 13 charging stations

Akbaruddin Owaisi stated that the city has fewer buses than the other big cities in South India. He added that the mini bus services which helped the people to commute in suburbs and neighbourhoods with smaller roads are completely stopped and demanded that they be re-introduced. 

MS Education Academy

In Telangana, the TGSRTC recently ordered 1,000 electric buses, which will be delivered by the makers in phases. According to the transport corporation this is part of an effort to reduce emissions. TGSRTC operates with a fleet of 9139 buses and transports 54.19 lakh passengers everyday with 2724 hired and 6415 own buses.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th July 2024 7:52 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button