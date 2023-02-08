Hyderabad residents witness traffic jams at various places

Hyderabad: Due to ongoing Telangana assembly session, VIP movements and diversions in view of the prestigious Formula E race to be held on Saturday, residents of Hyderabad are facing heavy traffic at various places in the city.

The movement of traffic is slow from Public Garden, AR Petrol Pump, Assembly, Ravindra Bharathi, DGP office towards Lakdikapool due to the assembly sessions.

Due to VIP movements and heavy flow of traffic, residents are seen struggling with slow movement of traffic from Mehdipatnam, Rythu Bazar, SD Eye Hospital, NMDC, Masab Tank, Khaja Mansion towards Virinchi Hospital.

The movement of vehicles are also slow from Malakpet Yashoda Hospital, Nalgonda X Roads, Malakpet Railway Station, Azampura, towards Chaderghat Rotary.

Traffic restrictions for Formula E race in Hyderabad

Earlier, traffic restrictions were imposed around Hussain Sagar from February 5 in view of the Formula E race to be held on February 11.

Police also imposed traffic restrictions in the city in view of the ongoing Telangana Assembly budget session.

Traffic will not be allowed on Telugu Talli flyover to Khairatabad flyover and Mint compound to I Max.

Restrictions for Telangana Assembly budget session

As per the restrictions for Telangana Assembly budget session in Hyderabad, traffic may be stopped or diverted on need basis along the routes of Telugu Thalli – Iqbal Minar – Ravindra Bharathi; VV Statue – Shadan – Nirankari – Old PS Saifabad – Ravindra Bharathi; Masab Tank – PTI Building – Ayodhya – Nirankari; New MLA Quarters – Basheerbagh Junction to Old PCR Junction; BJR Statue – AR Petrol pump – Old PCR Junction; M J Market – Taj Island – Nampally Railway Station – AR Petrol pump – Old PCR Junction; BRK Bhavan – Adarsh Nagar – Old PCR Junction; Ministers Residence Complex and Road No. 12, Banjara Hills – Virinchi Hospitals.

Other routes where traffic restrictions will be imposed are Jubilee Hills Check Post – KBR Park – LV Prasad Eye Hospital – Srinagar Colony T Junction – Sagar Society T Junction – NFCL – Vengal Rao Park – GVK Mall – Taj Krishna – KCP Junction – VV Statue; ESI Hospital – SR Nagar Metro Station – Ameerpet Metro Station – Panjagutta Junction – NIMS – VV Statue; CTO Junction – Paradise – Ranigunj – Karbala – Children’s Park – Tank Bund – Ambedkar Statue – Telugu Thalli – Iqbal Minar – Ravindra Bharathi and Plaza Junction – Patny – Bata – Bible house – Karbala.