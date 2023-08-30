Hyderabad: Resolve complaints as per citizen chart, GHMC Mayor asks officials

She also asked the officials to act politely "without angering the complainants" who came to the ward offices and also stressed streamlining diverse sets of complaints to concerned departments

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi inagurating the ward office at Red Hills.

Hyderabad: City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has directed the officials to resolve the complaints about the problems in the ward office according to the citizen chart.

On Wednesday, August 30, she inaugurated ward offices at the Red Hills ward office were set up in Chintal Basti, offices in Mehdipatnam, and Goshamahal.

On this occasion, the Mayor said that out of the 150 wards under the GHMC, due to some unavoidable reasons, ward offices could not be opened in 14 wards.

She stated that before the emergence of the ward office system, people used to go to the head office, zonal, and DC offices to register their complaints. “But now, ward offices have been set up as a result of the efforts of MA&UD minister K T Rama Rao, taking administration close to citizens,” she remarked.

Vijayalaxmi said that the ward offices were set up in the city as part of decentralization of administration and the new system is getting a good response.

Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Venkatesh Detre, Goshamahal Corporator Lal Singh, DC, and others participated in this program, a press release said.

