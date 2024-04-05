Hyderabad restaurant files Rs 3 cr suit over ‘spoilt’ Haleem video

Hyderabad: After famous Hyderabad restaurant Paradise Food Court filed a Rs 3 crore defamation suit against a social media channel, ‘telugucrimefiles2023’, that accused them of serving spoilt haleem, the city civil court in Secunderabad on Thursday, April 4, ordered the video, comments and posts against the restaurant to be taken down.

Any other links wherein defamatory and unpopular statements made by the channels TelenganaCrimeFiles2023 and ARA TV and the accused Shaik Mansoor and Mahboob Hussain, against Paradise must also be removed.

The incident happened on March 25 when the customer Mansoor Shaik shared his experience of eating Haleem, at the Begumpet Branch of the popular savoury during Ramzan.

The social media channel ‘telugucrimefiles2023’ in a video claimed that the Hyderabad restaurant, Paradise Food Court, was serving stale haleem. The court ordered action against the perpetrators and has extended action against anyone involved in circulating the video.

The court has granted an ad-interim injunction in favour of Paradise against the channel, its owner, and other accounts where defamatory content against the entity or its brand “Paradise” was posted. This injunction restrains them and anyone on their behalf from making or publishing any further defamatory content against the entity or its brand on any public or private platform, including social media, the internet, websites, TV interviews, all forms of print and electronic media, or any other medium.

Paradise filed a case against the channel for allegedly circulating the misleading video about the quality of the Haleem at the well-known restaurant in Hyderabad, uploaded negligently without checking the content of the video with an oblique motive to tarnish the reputation of Paradise Food Court.

Paradise Food Court alleged that the customer and the social media platform conspired to extort money and defame the restaurant, causing harm to the business worth crores of rupees.

“It (this suit and order) should also serve as a lesson to many such other ill-intentioned people who wish to damage the reputation of businesses and jeopardise the customer trust,” said Paradise Food Court, CEO, Gautam Gupta.