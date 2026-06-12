Hyderabad: Restaurant in Gachibowli shut over food safety violations

Hyderabad: Food Safety officials have ordered the temporary closure of Royal Spice Restaurant in Gachibowli after multiple hygiene and food safety violations were detected during an inspection conducted on June 11.

The inspection was carried out by CMC Food Safety teams as part of ongoing food safety monitoring across Cyberabad. The restaurant is located near ZPHS School in Gachibowli.

Heavy pest infestation, water stagnation

During the inspection, officials observed heavy pest infestation in the kitchen and found food accumulation, water stagnation and foul odour in the wash area, kitchen and dining sections. The establishment’s walls and windows were also found to be unclean and poorly maintained.

Officials further noted the excessive use of food colours in food preparation. The restaurant failed to produce certification for potable water used in cooking, while open dustbins were found placed near food materials, posing a risk of contamination.

Meat stored under unhygienic conditions

As part of the enforcement action, meat stored under unhygienic conditions was destroyed on the spot. Authorities subsequently ordered the temporary shutdown of the establishment until further orders in the interest of public health.

According to the hygiene assessment conducted during the inspection, the restaurant scored 20 out of 96 marks, translating to a hygiene compliance rate of 18 per cent. Under the prescribed criteria, establishments scoring below 50 per cent are liable for show-cause notices and enforcement action.

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🍽️ Food Safety Inspection Drive | Royal Spice Restaurant, Gachibowli



📍 Location: Near ZPHS School, Gachibowli

📅 Date: 11.06.2026



As part of continuous food safety monitoring across Cyberabad, CMC Food Safety teams conducted an inspection at the above establishment.



⚠️… pic.twitter.com/LzVbGYquGU — Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (@CMC_Offcl) June 11, 2026

Food Safety officials said inspections of restaurants, kitchens, eateries and other food establishments would continue across Cyberabad to strengthen hygiene standards and safeguard public health.

Citizens can report food safety concerns through the MyCURE App or by tagging CMC officials on the social media platform X for field inspection and necessary action.