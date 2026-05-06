Hyderabad: Violence over bill dispute in Saroornagar restaurant

Hyderabad: A scuffle reportedly broke out between a group of customers and staff members at a restaurant under the limits of Saroornagar Police Station in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate earlier this month, leaving several persons injured.

According to police, the incident took place on the night of May 2 following an argument over bill payment at the restaurant. The altercation allegedly escalated into a physical clash involving restaurant staff and a group led by Yedula Prasan Reddy and Yedula Yashwanth Reddy.

Both sides accused each other of assault during the confrontation. Police said some individuals sustained injuries in the incident, which allegedly involved knives and wooden sticks.

Speaking to the media, the cashier of the restaurant, Nagendra, alleged that four men initially behaved aggressively and claimed that they worked at a DCP office. He said the group allegedly misbehaved with him and the restaurant manager, pushed them around and turned violent during the argument over discounts on the bill.

According to Nagendra, the group demanded a discount higher than the 10 percent the staff said they could offer. He alleged that the individuals later called around 20 to 30 others to the spot, after which the situation spiralled.

“They vandalised the place, brought sticks and knives, threw plates around and asked customers to leave. We could not even collect bills from other customers,” he said.

Nagendra further claimed that the restaurant owners suffered serious injuries and that three staff members were still in pain due to injuries sustained in the incident. He also alleged that one of the owners was stabbed even after police personnel reached the spot.

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The situation reportedly caused tension in the area, with police personnel reaching the spot after receiving information about the disturbance.

Following the clash, complaints were lodged by both parties at the Saroornagar police station.

A scuffle reportedly broke out between a group of customers and staff members at a restaurant under the limits of Saroornagar Police Station in the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate earlier this month, leaving several persons injured.



According to police, the incident took place… pic.twitter.com/4MjsXLcG6f — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 6, 2026

Investigation underway: Police

Speaking to Siasat.com, the police inspector said, “Complaints have been filed by both sides against each other, and an investigation is underway.”

The officer further stated that no arrests had been made in the case as of Wednesday, May 6.

Police said they are also verifying the background of those involved, including allegations regarding prior criminal cases linked to some of the accused. Further investigation is underway.