Hyderabad: Restoration works at Khursheed Jah Devdi finally begin

Hyderabad: The long-awaited attention to the deteriorating condition of Khursheed Jah’s Devdi, a European-style palace located near the historic Charminar in Hussaini Alam, has finally been given by the government. Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority has taken decisive steps to repair, renovate, and preserve this iconic building, aiming to restore its former grandeur.

To carry out the restoration project, the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority has invited tenders from private agencies. The estimated cost for the restoration work is set at Rs 12 crore, and it is expected to be completed within 18 months. The building, which was constructed in the late 19th century, has suffered significant damage and decay over the years due to neglect and lack of maintenance.

Local residents have expressed their disappointment over the authorities’ apparent disregard for the building, allowing it to deteriorate to the point of collapse. The restoration efforts aim to revive cultural activities and reclaim the historical significance of Khursheed Jah’s Devdi. The palace’s doors and windows are broken, the flooring is damaged, and fragments are falling from the walls. Additionally, extensive film shooting activities in the palace have contributed to the building’s deterioration.

During a visit to the building in December 2022, the Chief Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, Arvind Kumar, expressed the government’s determination to restore Khurshid Jah’s Devdi to its original glory. Furthermore, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority has plans to create a garden with fountains in front of the palace, enhancing its overall appeal.

After a delay of seven months, the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority has finally taken the necessary steps to restore this magnificent building to its former splendour. The two-story palace, situated on a raised platform, once boasted exquisite chandeliers, opulent carpets, and magnificent woodwork. It is an architectural marvel in the European style. Formerly, it housed a women’s college until 2008 when concerns regarding the building’s structural integrity led to its relocation.

The restoration project promises to bring back the splendour of Khursheed Jah’s Devdi, ensuring its place as a cherished landmark in Hyderabad’s cultural landscape.