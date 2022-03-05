Hyderabad: Retired engineer poses as gazzeted officer, held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Taskforce along with the Chatrinaka police on Friday arrested four persons; one for faking identity as a gazetted officer and signing Aadhar enrolments and the other three for aiding him.

The police said that the accused was identified as 56-year-old P Ravi Kumar, who voluntarily retired as an assistant engineer from the irrigation department under the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government. They seized Aadhaar applications, three rubber stamps and a fake identity card from Kumar.

The three accomplices were identified as T Shastry, Syed Aijaz Ali and Manikanta. “They collected the Aadhaar enrollment and updation forms from customers and took money from them for getting the forms attested by a gazetted officer,” a police officer said.