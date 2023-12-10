Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy calls on former CM KCR in hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy along with minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka and former minister Mohammad Shabbir Ali called on former chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao who is under treatment at Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda after a hip replacement surgery.

Footage of the chief minister and others meeting with KCR’s son and BRS working president K T Rama Rao went viral online.

He wished that KCR recovered fast and attended the Assembly session to offer his ”valuable advice’ for “providing good governance to the people of Telangana.”

He underwent a total left hip replacement surgery after he fell in his farmhouse in Erravalli, on December 7.



Revanth Reddy had enquired about the health of former chief minister when he was admitted to the hospital and wished for his recovery.

This is the first time that both leaders will come face to face after many years.

Political battles filled with heated rhetoric between the two go long back at least to 2014 as they faced off against each other since the TRS (now BRS) led government’s first tenure.

Revanth was arrested in the infamous ‘vote for note’ scam in which Revanth, then an MLA of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was arrested by the state police when he was allegedly offering Rs. 50 lakhs to a nominated TRS MLA Elvis Stephenson in 2015. Reddy was then presented before the court and was sent to jail.

Revanth and the TDP had alleged that the scandal was part of KCR’s political vendetta.

The BRS used the case several times over the years to target Revanth for his ‘corrupt’ practices.

KCR’s health condition

KCR underwent hip replacement surgery after he had a fall in the washroom on Friday, and was seen walking with the help of a walker a day after his surgery.

Post-surgery, KCR’s condition has been closely monitored by a team of dedicated doctors. The medical professionals have said that his recovery process is progressing well.

Dr Praveen Rao, from the medical team at Yashoda, said that KCR has shown physical and mental strength during the recovery phase, an encouraging sign for someone who has just undergone such a major surgery.

“He came out of bed with a walker and sat down. KCR’s body responded well when we tried to move him around the room with the help of a walker. They walked into the room with the help of a walker. This is called ‘mobilization start’ in medical terms,” Dr. Praveen Rao explained.

Doctors said that the usual recovery period for hip replacement surgery ranges from six to eight weeks. However, in KCR’s case, the recovery has been speedy, with his body responding favourably to the treatment.

KCR has been responding well to the physical activities and is experiencing minimal pain, the doctor added.

“After the hip replacement, we try to walk the patient. They are recovering from the operation with minimal pain. We are also doing breathing exercises. He is medically stable. His body is very supportive. Mentally strong. He has been taking normal food. Physiotherapy should be continued for a few more days. If the body cooperates like this, we will discharge KCR in another two or three days.”