Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy ‘missing’ from Malkajgiri, claim posters

Hyderabad: Missing posters of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Revanth Reddy appeared in Malkajgiri, a suburb of Hyderabad, on Saturday.

The posters reported the Malkajgiri MP Reddy missing after a “no show” as floods hit the state after a week of heavy rainfall. The posters also reported Reddy “missing” after heavy downpours caused floods in Monsoon 2020 wreaking havoc on those living in low lying and flood prone areas.

At least five people have been killed over the last few days in rain-related incidents as heavy downpours plummeted the state. Several have been rescued from isolated areas with the help of army helicopters that were deployed owing to severe weather conditions.

The IMD had sounded red alert in nine districts, including Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Pedappally, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar and Warangal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted that all six zones of the city will continue to witness heavy rainfall on Friday, July 28.