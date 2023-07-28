Hyderabad: Revanth Reddy ‘missing’ from Malkajgiri, claim posters

The posters reported the Malkajgiri MP Reddy missing after a "no show" as floods hit the state after a week of heavy rainfall.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 28th July 2023 1:51 pm IST

Hyderabad: Missing posters of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Revanth Reddy appeared in Malkajgiri, a suburb of Hyderabad, on Saturday.

BookMyMBBS

The posters reported the Malkajgiri MP Reddy missing after a “no show” as floods hit the state after a week of heavy rainfall. The posters also reported Reddy “missing” after heavy downpours caused floods in Monsoon 2020 wreaking havoc on those living in low lying and flood prone areas.

At least five people have been killed over the last few days in rain-related incidents as heavy downpours plummeted the state. Several have been rescued from isolated areas with the help of army helicopters that were deployed owing to severe weather conditions.

MS Education Academy

The IMD had sounded red alert in nine districts, including Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Pedappally, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar and Warangal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted that all six zones of the city will continue to witness heavy rainfall on Friday, July 28.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 28th July 2023 1:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button