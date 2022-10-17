Hyderabad: Revenue dept seeks time to probe Qutb Shahi mosque land row

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue department officials sought two more days to ascertain details about the Malkam Cheruvu (lake) Qutb Shahi Masjid near Raidurgam on Monday. The revenue authorities will survey the land land and demarcate boundaries between the mosque and a temple nearby which has claimed that the surrounding land belongs to it.

A high-level meeting was held on Monday between different departments to discuss the issue, as a earlier trespassers barged into the Qutb Shahi Masjid land and installed an idol a day earlier. Officials from the Ranga Reddy district, revenue department, Telangana Waqf Board, Cyberabad police, Greater Hyderabad Corporation GHMC and Qutb Shahi Masjid Malkam Cheruvu committee were present.

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Hyderabad Lok Sabha member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi also spoke to Ranga Reddy district collector on the trespassers entering Qutb Shahi Masjid. Later in the day, AIMIM MLA Kauser Mohiuddin Waqf Board Chairman Mohd Masiullah Khan, DCP Madhapur K Shilpavalli, revenue divisional officer (RDO) Rajendar Nagar ChandraKala, MRO Gandipet and other officials attended met.

Advocate ZH Javed presented documents of Waqf Gazette No 3211 and 3212 that showed Survey No 82 as Masjid Qutb Shahi before the police officials. Kausar Mohiuddin also presented documents from Revenue department records that reportedly showed it was the mosque’s land since 1971 in survey no 82.

The Waqf documents state that the land in question has been registered as ‘Masjid e Qutub Shahi, Malkam Chervu’. The official records from the year 1971 show a mosque “Maseedu Poramboku” is recorded in the revenue department records.

TS Waqf Board chairman Mohd Masiullah Khan, while speaking to media after the meeting, said they submitted all the land documents (gazette copies) to the Ranga Reddy district revenue officials, who assured the former of resolving the Qutb Shahi Masjid issue in two days.

Miscreants damage the boundary of Qutub Shahi Mosque at Shaikpet.

So far no order in writing was issued by the Ranga Reddy district to the temple committee. The temple committee members said they had no role in the incident on Sunday, and that they were not involved in the nuisance.

The Raidurgam police registered a case against unidentified persons for allegedly trespassing into Masjid E Qutb Shahi’s land at Raidurgam and creating a nuisance in its compound. A case has been booked under Section 447 (Punishment for criminal trespass), 427 (House trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of a member of the masjid committee.

On Sunday, a mob of 100-150 members broke the compound wall and entered the masjid premises to perform religious rituals at a small temple. The move of the intruders was opposed by the masjid committee and Muslims who approached the police.