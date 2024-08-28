Hyderabad: Review meeting held to ensure smooth Ganesh festival

Hyderabad: Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar and IT minister D. Sridhar Babu held a preparatory meeting on Tuesday to review the arrangements for the upcoming Ganesh festival and immersion procession in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, the ministers inquired about the arrangements to be made by various departments.

Ponnam Prabhakar suggested that strict action should be taken if any issues arise related to social media, peace, or security during the upcoming Ganesh festival.

He instructed officials to expedite tasks related to police, electricity, transportation, RTC, metro, GHMC, and HMDA.

Meanwhile, Sridhar Babu stated that, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s verdict, a large-scale campaign should be conducted to promote the worship of clay idols instead of idols made of plaster of Paris.

Rajya Sabha Member Anil Kumar Yadav, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shobhan Reddy, DGP Jithender, Revenue Principal Secretary Naveen Mittal, the Collectors of Hyderabad and Medchal Districts, the Commissioners of Hyderabad and Rachakonda Police, as well as MLAs and MLCs of Hyderabad, participated in the meeting.