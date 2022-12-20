Hyderabad: RK Tea Sales purchase Manohari Gold tea for Rs 1.15L

Hyderabad: City-based tea house RK Tea Sales in Begum Bazar purchased Manohari Gold tea from Tea Inntech, a B2B e-trade platform, on December 16 in a private auction.

RK Tea Sales paid a staggering 1.15 lakh per kilogram for its customer Café Niloufer to obtain tea produced in the Dibrugarh area of eastern Assam.

Also Read Hyderabad: Existing taxi rates at Shamshabad airport revised

The finest and most expensive luxury Indian teas are the areas of expertise of RK Tea Sales. The Telangana Tea Merchants Association’s secretary and owner, Surendra Agarwal, issued a statement on the subject.

Surendra Agarwal claims that the shipment has already left, and is likely to arrive in Hyderabad on December 21, and would be delivered to Café Niloufer that same day.

Agarwal has over 35 years of expertise working with various teas, and for the past six years, he has been working alongside the chairman of Niloufer Café, Babu Rao.