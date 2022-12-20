Hyderabad: Existing taxi rates at Shamshabad airport revised

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued a government order (GO) stating that the existing fares of motor cabs and taxis operating at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has been revised.

“Considering the cost of vehicles, rise in diesel and petrol prices, enhancement of rates of lubricants and spares, salaries of drivers, cost of insurance premium, rates have been revised,” read the Government Order (GO). Over 25% of the existing fares have been revised.

Also Read BRS MLA appears before ED for second day

The Telangana government has directed the State Transport Authority to fix fares for hiring services of prepaid Motor Cab operating at the Shamshabad airport.

The notification was issued under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 under GO M/s no 61 by the Roads and Buildings department of Telangana.