Hyderabad: Road widening to bring relief from traffic in Madhapur

Hyderabad: To alleviate traffic congestion in Hitec City, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and local police will initiate road widening efforts along a five-kilometre stretch from Trident Hotel to Yashoda Hospital. This project aims to ease traffic flow in Madhapur and the Mindspace area.

The HMWS&SB has also announced plans to repair sewerage pipelines that were damaged during the road widening.

MD Ashok Reddy, along with Cyberabad Police joint commissioner Joel Davis and GHMC Serilingampally commissioner Upender Reddy, conducted an inspection of the area in this context on Friday, October 4.

It was also agreed to initiate the construction of a new sewage pipeline from Parvatha Nagar Signal to Road No. 45.

The Managing Director of HMWSSB recommended that relevant proposals be prepared for this project.