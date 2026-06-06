Hyderabad roads surrender to pre-monsoon rains, traffic swims by

Hyderabad: With monsoon less than a week away, Hyderabad’s roads have already given commuters a taste of what they must endure for three to four months, as major junctions were seen flooded with ankle-deep water after less than three hours of rain.

According to Telangana Development Planning Society’s data, Miyapur recorded the highest rainfall at 43.8 mm, followed by Shaikpet at 41.8 mm and KPHB Colony at 31.3 mm.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, 2.5 to 15.5 mm is considered light rainfall, while 15.6 to 64.4 mm is considered moderate rain, which is what Hyderabad experienced on Saturday, June 6.

Hyderabad roads, as usual, turned into shallow pools, disrupting traffic and threatening pedestrians.

Visuals were shared by Hyderabad and Cyberabad Traffic Police themselves, advising people to drive cautiously, maintain safe distances and plan travel accordingly.

Some of the inundated roads include the one near Pillar no 190 on the PVNR Expressway going towards Attapur, another at Pillar no 215 on the PVNR Expressway towards Aramgarh, one near the Shaikpet flyover and roads in Tolichowki.

#HYDTPinfo

🚦 Traffic Alert🚦

Due to waterlogging near Pillar No. 190 on the PVNR Expressway towards Attapur, vehicular movement is affected and commuters may experience delays in the area.



Motorists are advised to drive cautiously, maintain safe distances, and follow the… pic.twitter.com/7NKl0N3xQH — Hyderabad Traffic Police (@HYDTP) June 6, 2026

Pillar No. 215 , PVNR Expressway towards Aramgarh

Shaikpet Flyover

Tolichowki

Worse situations were witnessed at Aramghar crossroad and Miyapur.

Aramghar X Roads

Lucky Restaurant U-Turn at Miyapur

CARE Hospital surroundings at Gachibowli were no better either.

CARE Hospital Gachibowli

This is far from a one-off problem and is a pattern Hyderabad residents brace for every year. Monsoon 2025 was no less forgiving, with multiple accounts of people drowning or being swept away on roads.

Whether the extensive desilting efforts and monsoon preparedness meetings undertaken by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and municipal corporations yield any results, only time will tell.