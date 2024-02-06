Hyderabad Rockathon 2024 to be held at Forestrek Park in Narsingi

Hyderabad: The 10th edition of the Hyderabad Rockathon is being organised by the Society to Save Rocks and the Great Hyderabad Adventure Club, with the support of the Telangana State Forest Department Corporation (TSFDC) and Telangana Tourism. The day-long event will celebrate the rugged beauty of the Deccan rocks on Sunday, February 11, at Forestrek Park, Narsingi.

“Hyderabad Rockathon 2024 is yet another day of adventure, fitness challenges and fun ways to explore the Deccan Rocks. Activities suited for all age groups and promises to be the ideal family outdoor experience,” a press release by the Society to Save Rocks and the Great Hyderabad Adventure Club read.

Rockathon is held every year and is intended to create awareness about the critical role rocks play in our environment, through a blend of exhilarating and educational activities. “We do so by offering activities that are thrilling as well as educative and calming. Those who enjoy the adrenaline rush can opt for Rappelling, Ziplining, Rock Climbing or walks with all safety precautions in place,” the Society to Save Rocks said.

Interested participants can register on their website to avail of special group discounts or call 8978087373 for more details.