Hyderabad: Ronald Rose inspects ongoing works at Yadadri Thermal Power Plant

Hyderabad: State energy secretary Ronald Rose on Thursday, July 11, inspected the ongoing construction and commissioning activities at the Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS).

An official press release said that the energy secretary inspected the activities of the plant at every location of all 5 units and asked the supervisors to speed up the activities wherever lagging.

He also inspected boiler auxiliaries, turbine auxiliaries, natural draft cooling towers, transformer yard, and 400KV switch yard and issued instructions to avoid delays as well as synchronise the units of stage-I by October to cater to the peak power demand of the state during the ensuing Kharif season.

While inspecting the railway line, marshalling yard, coal handling plant, and ash handling plant, Rose instructed the concerned agencies to make CHP and AHP systems ready by the time of unit synchronisation, the release said.

Rose also strictly instructed BHEL and related agencies to speed up the BTG works of Stage II as they are lagging behind the committed schedules issued by BHEL.

Later, he thoroughly reviewed activity-wise equipment commissioning schedules and requested TGGENCO engineers, and BHEL officials to coordinate with working agencies and take up appropriate measures and avoid slippage, the release added.