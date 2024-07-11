Hyderabad: Peddler held in Secunderabad, 825gms hash oil seized

Hyderabad: The city police on Thursday, July 11, arrested an interstate drug peddler at the Jubilee Bus stand in Secunderabad and seized 825 grams of hash/weed oil, and one cell phone, all worth Rs 4,22,500 from his possession.

The accused, identified as Doosari Naveen Goud, 32, is a resident of Nizamabad. He was previously arrested by the Nizamabad excise SHO in the NDPS Act (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) while peddling drugs and was lodged in jail there, police said.

While he was in jail, he came into acquaintance with Vanthala Yesayya, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, who was allegedly involved in the sale of dry ganja and hashish oil.

Police said after Naveen was released from jail he went to Lambasingi, Araku in Andhra Pradesh and purchased hashish oil for Rs 50,000 from Yesayya.

After returning to JBS Secunderabad intending to sell the same to students and consumers here and around Ashok Nagar, he was intercepted by the Commissioner’s Task Force, South West Zone team and Marredpally police, who arrested him.

The police have registered a case against the accused vide Cr. No.173/2024, U/s. 8 (c) r/w 20 (b) (ii) (B),29 of NDPS Act 1985 and Sec 3 (5) of BNS.