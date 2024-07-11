Garbage welcomes patients at Hyderabad govt Cancer hospital

Hyderabad: Unhygienic conditions prevail around the Mehdi Nawaz Jung Institute of Oncology, a government cancer hospital, at Red Hills, creating problems for patients and people regularly.

The hospital is located on the main road connecting Bazar Guard with Lakdikapul. A lot of garbage is seen dumped against the hospital’s compound wall.

“Foul smell emanates from the garbage dump near the hospital, posing health hazards for us, however, the authorities in Hyderabad clean the garbage once in the morning. But within a couple of hours, a mound of trash is seen here again,” complained a resident Zabiuddin.

Also Read Keeper lands in hospital after snake bite at zoo in Hyderabad

Mosquitoes and flies breed in the dirty water and trash dump. “We cannot sit in our houses in the evening due to the mosquitoes,” complained Syed Sajid, another local resident.

In the hospital, the staff, patients, and attendants face problems due to the foul smell. Hyderabad’s famous eatery Niloufer Cafe is located a few meters away from the hospital. “Taking note of it, the GHMC should take steps to keep the place clean,” demanded a local shopkeeper, Karan Singh.