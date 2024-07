Hyderabad: A 24-year-old animal keeper, Shaik Farhan, landed in a hospital after a snake bite at Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad.

He was attacked by a Russell’s viper and is currently undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital.

Shaik Farhan has been a contract worker at the zoo park in Hyderabad for the past four years.

According to doctors at the hospital in Hyderabad, the snake bite has affected the animal keeper’s kidneys.