Hyderabad: Rotary District distributes free prosthetic hands to needy at Malla Reddy University

Hyderabad: In a humane initiative to help the needy, free prosthetic hands worth Rs 7 crore were distributed to the physically challenged at Malla Reddy University in Dulapally by the Rotary District 3150 in collaboration with Ellen Meadows Prosthetic Hand Foundation, US, on Thursday.

At the camp inaugurated by Ch. Malla Reddy, Labor Minister and chairman of the Malla Reddy University, nearly 730 physically challenged individuals were fitted with LN-4 elbow mechanical functional prosthetic hands, a product of the American non-profit organization.

The market price of each prosthetic hand is valued at Rs 1 lakh, however, they were manufactured at Rs.50000 per piece by the Ellen Meadows Prosthetic Hand Foundation.

Members of Rotary District 3150 and Ellen Meadows Prosthetic Hand Foundation helped in the fittings of 150 individuals who walked into the camp without prior registration and ensured their full support in the future too.

Malla Reddy University offered logistical support and venue to the event while Rotary District 3150 imported the prosthetic arms. The commute fare to the extent of all the 730 individuals was reimbursed by Gauri Ashram.