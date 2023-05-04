Hyderabad: Round Table India launches facility for govt school worth Rs 26L

Hyderabad: Round Table India inaugurated school facilities and infrastructure at MPUPS Maktha Antharam Village in Bibinagar Mandal and located on the city outskirts.

START (Secunderabad Twin Area Round Table)-148 and Local Circle of Ladies Circle of India STALC (Secunderabad Twin Area Ladies Circle)-151 together have taken up the initiative of constructing two classrooms, one toilet block and a staff room and a headmaster room that totalled Rs 26 lakhs.

“Durga Prasad Dhanuka Charitable Trust provided support for the school facility spread over 2 acres of land and can accommodate 130 students,” said the Round Table in a press note.

The headmaster of the school also urged Round Table India to provide digital equipment for the benefit of the students.

START -148 chairman Russels Zaheer said that Round Table India under its initiative Freedom Through Education with P&G Shiksha in the last 25 years has constructed over 7890 classrooms and executed 3347 projects.