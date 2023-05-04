Hyderabad: Round Table India launches facility for govt school worth Rs 26L

Headmaster of the school also have urged Round Table India to provide digital equipment for the benefit of the students.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 4th May 2023 7:00 pm IST
Hyderbad: Round Table India launch Rs 26 worth facility for govt school
Govt school students Representative Image

Hyderabad: Round Table India inaugurated school facilities and infrastructure at MPUPS Maktha Antharam Village in Bibinagar Mandal and located on the city outskirts.

START (Secunderabad Twin Area Round Table)-148 and Local Circle of Ladies Circle of India STALC (Secunderabad Twin Area Ladies Circle)-151 together have taken up the initiative of constructing two classrooms, one toilet block and a staff room and a headmaster room that totalled Rs 26 lakhs.

“Durga Prasad Dhanuka Charitable Trust provided support for the school facility spread over 2 acres of land and can accommodate 130 students,” said the Round Table in a press note.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
24L school students to get Rs 200 cr worth books, uniforms in Telangana

The headmaster of the school also urged Round Table India to provide digital equipment for the benefit of the students.

START -148 chairman Russels Zaheer said that Round Table India under its initiative Freedom Through Education with P&G Shiksha in the last 25 years has constructed over 7890 classrooms and executed 3347 projects.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 4th May 2023 7:00 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button